Palestine ISD in mourning after high school student dies

James Talley was a member of the high school bass fishing team.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALESTINE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 26, 2022.

A Palestine ISD student has died, district officials announced.

According to PISD, James Talley, 17, died Friday, May 27.

Talley was a member of the high school bass fishing team.

Funeral services for Talley are scheduled for 1 p.m., on Friday, June 3,at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tennessee Colony Cemetery under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the same night from 6-8 p.m., at Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home.