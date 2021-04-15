Palestine man arrested for multiple warrants, assaulting officers

The incident took place at the Hampton Village Apartments Sunday, April 11.

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man has been arrested for numerous warrants and assaulting officers during arrest.

According to the Palestine Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11th, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the Hampton Village Apartments in the 2400 block of N. Hwy 155 in reference to a reported disturbance.

Once on scene, officers made contact with the involved parties and were advised that the male suspect, Ladarrion Davidson, 23, of Palestine, was causing a disturbance at the location and hiding in a white car in the parking lot.

Officers then learned that Davidson had multiple active warrants for manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance penalty group 1 4g to 200g, two warrants for aggravated robbery, two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant for abandon/endanger child.

Once officers located the vehicle with Davidson hiding, they ordered him to exit the vehicle, which he refused to do.

Once Davidson was removed from the vehicle by officers, he assaulted the officers causing minor injuries, according to police.

Officers were able to place Davidson into a patrol unit where he continued to cause damage to the inside.

According to police, Davidson was transported to the Anderson County jail where he continued to be combative, while threatening to kill Officers and jail staff. Davidson also spit on officers during the arrest.

Davidson was booked on the outstanding warrants along with other charges including assault of a public servant, obstruction/retaliation-multiple counts, harassment of a public servant-multiple counts and resisting arrest/search/transport.