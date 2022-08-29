Palestine man arrested on accusations of exposing himself to children

PALESTINE, Texas — A registered sex offender in Palestine was arrested Sunday evening after police say he exposed himself to several children.
Jobie Taylor, 64, was charged with three counts of indecency with a child - exposed and another count of indecent exposure. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail, police said.
Police officers were called to a report of a man exposing himself outside of a residence. When officers arrived, a woman said kids were playing outside when one of the children said the man, later identified as Taylor, was exposing himself to the kids, according to police.
Police found Taylor and determined he was a registered sex offender who had been convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact in the early 2000s.