Palestine man arrested on accusations of exposing himself to children

Police determined he was a registered sex offender who had been convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact in the early 2000s.

PALESTINE, Texas — A registered sex offender in Palestine was arrested Sunday evening after police say he exposed himself to several children.

Jobie Taylor, 64, was charged with three counts of indecency with a child - exposed and another count of indecent exposure. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail, police said.

Police officers were called to a report of a man exposing himself outside of a residence. When officers arrived, a woman said kids were playing outside when one of the children said the man, later identified as Taylor, was exposing himself to the kids, according to police.