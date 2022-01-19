Palestine man charged with intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed pedestrian

He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the charge stemming from the death of Kandy Sexton, 41, of Palestine, on a $1 million bond.

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian wreck last weekend.

Colby Gholston, 30, was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the charge stemming from the death of Kandy Sexton, 41, of Palestine.

On the night of Jan. 15, officers found a pedestrian, who was later identified as Sexton, struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Loop 256 and Old Elkhart Road in Palestine. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Gholston's white Ford truck fled the scene after the collision. The Texas Department of Public Safety later notified the Palestine police of a vehicle matching that description crashed on Highway 84 east of the Palestine city limits.

Upon arrival, officers were able to identify the truck as the same one involved in the wreck and Gholston as the driver.

He was initially charged with driving while intoxicated, and detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for an intoxication manslaughter charge.

This warrant was served at the Anderson County Jail, where Gholston remains on a $1 million bond. The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.