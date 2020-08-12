Palestine man dies at hospital following crash on Highway 64 in Smith County

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:20 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 3226 and State Highway 64, east of New Chapel Hill.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Ford Focus was traveling south on FM 3226 approaching the intersection with SH 64. At the same time, a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling east on SH 64. For an as of yet undetermined reason, the Ford disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and drove into the eastbound lane of SH 64 causing the Mitsubishi to strike the Ford on the right side. Both vehicles went off the roadway and into the south ditch where they both came to rest facing east.