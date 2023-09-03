Palestine man in custody after 12-hour standoff

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Adrian James Paramore, 31, of Palestine.

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man is in jail after a 12-hour standoff on Wednesday.

According to the Palestine Police Department, just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Louisiana St. in reference to a reported domestic disturbance.

A woman at the address was reported to have been assaulted by a man, identified as Adrian James Paramore, 31, of Palestine, inside the residence.

When police arrived on scene, the woman exited the residence and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers then learned a 3-year-old girl was still inside the home.

Officers spoke with Paramore through the door, who they say made numerous threats to shoot officers if they did not leave.

Police say Paramore eventually placed the child outside the front door going back inside.

The PPD says Paramore then pointed a handgun at officers through a window and made it clear he had multiple handguns and rifles.

Just before 2 p.m., Paramore walked out of the home and was taken into custody. Detectives say they recovered multiple firearms from the residence.

Paramore was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated assault against public servant

Assault causing bodily injury-family violence

Interfere with emergency request for assistance

Terroristic threat of family/household