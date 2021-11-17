Palestine man sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his 5-month-old son

Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said Jerry Torrez killed the infant by striking him with his hands, feet and/or an unknown object.

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to killing his 5-month-old son in 2019.

Jerry Dwain Torrez, 36, entered his guilty plea to capital murder on Tuesday in the 87th District Court and received life in prison without parole for the death of Nathaniel Torrez.

Nathaniel was taken to the Palestine Regional Medical Center on Nov. 12, 2019, via ambulance when he became unconscious under his father’s care, according to the district attorney's office.