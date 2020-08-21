x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Palestine police address fake social media post announcing Halloween cancellation

According to the Palestine Police Department, Halloween has not been canceled.
Credit: Palestine Police Department

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department said Friday social media rumors saying trick-or-treating during Halloween is canceled are false.

The post says all Halloween activities, public and private, in the city were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also claimed residents could be fined as much as $200 if they violate the alleged order.

On Friday, the Palestine Police Department said the post is completely false. It also encouraged residents to go to the city's website for information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Palestine Police Department
If you are ready to start a new and exciting career in law enforceme... nt, download an application, today! The deadline is next Friday, August 28th at 5:00pm. Go to http://bit.ly/PPDhireApp to download an application or pick one up at the Police Department at 511 N John St.
Facebook