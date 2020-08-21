Palestine police address fake social media post announcing Halloween cancellation

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department said Friday social media rumors saying trick-or-treating during Halloween is canceled are false.
The post says all Halloween activities, public and private, in the city were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also claimed residents could be fined as much as $200 if they violate the alleged order.
On Friday, the Palestine Police Department said the post is completely false. It also encouraged residents to go to the city's website for information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.