PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department arrested a man Thursday night who had multiple warrants for drug dealing in Dallas County.

According to the PPD, an officer recognized Aaron Diamond, 32, standing beside a vehicle at the Gateway travel center in the 2300 block of West Oak.

The officer confirmed with dispatchers that not only was Diamond wanted for parole violation, but he was wanted on three drug dealing warrants.

The officer placed Diamond under arrested without incident.

According to police, during a search of the vehicle, officers found several drugs including:

16 grams of ecstasy

36 grams of mushrooms

360 grams of THC wax

1,200 grams of THC gummies

11 ounces of marijuana

Police also found scales, bags and more than $2,500 in cash.

Diamond was booked into the Anderson County Jail for the four warrants against him in addition to four additional drug charges.