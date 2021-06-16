Palestine Police Arrest Two for Assault, Weapons, and Drugs

Isaiah Mims, 26, was arrested after threatening a woman with a firearm and found to have four warrants for his arrest.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine police have arrested two men for multiple offenses including drugs, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child, unlawful possession of firearm, and warrants.

On Saturday, June 12, Palestine officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Springdale Street after reports of a man threatening a woman with a gun.

The suspect, identified as Isaiah Mims, 26, of Palestine, had left the location in a white passenger car.

Mim's car was found traveling down West Point Tap Road. Mims and two other occupants of the vehicle were detained. Further investigation revealed that Mims was wanted on four felony warrants and was in possession of prescription pills and a firearm. Sylvester Brown, 28, of Palestine, was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine.

Mims was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail where he was booked in on warrants for Violation of Protective Order, Assault, Theft and Abandoning or Endangering Child. Mims was also booked in for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence, Abandoning or Endangering Child, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance.