Palestine Police asking for information regarding shooting at Daquiri King Club, four wounded

Witnesses say an unidentified Black man entered the club and shot the victims before fleeing.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Daquiri King Club at 1101 W. Palestine on Sunday, April 25.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the club and found that four subjects had apparent gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to the ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that an unidentified Black man entered the club and started shooting towards a group of people before fleeing the scene.

“We know there was some sort of conflict prior to the shooting.” PPF Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to identify the suspect and motive behind the shooting.”