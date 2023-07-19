Palestine Police Department traffic stop leads to drug, warrant arrests

While searching the vehicle, officers located multiple syringes and a vial containing just over six grams of suspected heroine inside of the vehicle.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Officer Nicholas Martinez performed a traffic stop on Sunday just before 3 p.m. on a Toyota passenger car in the 1600 block of N. Queen St. for defective equipment.

When Officer Martinez made contact with the driver he identified the man as Brennon Jones, 40, of Palestine and passenger Kevin Hart, 36, of Palestine.

A check through dispatch showed that Jones and Hart had numerous misdemeanor and felony warrants. Both individuals were placed under arrest for the warrants.

While searching the vehicle, officers located multiple syringes and a vial containing just over six grams of suspected heroine inside of the vehicle.

Afterwards, Jones was field tested and returned a positive result for heroine.

In addition, numerous identification cards belonging to other people were also found in Jones possession.

Jones and Hart were later transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on their warrants.