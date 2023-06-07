Palestine police investigating after dead man found near Palestine Mall

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department is investigating the death of a man after his body was found near the Palestine Mall early Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. to the parking lot of the Palestine Mall in the 1900 block of S. Loop 256 regarding a deceased person.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified Black man who declared dead at the scene. He was discovered in a grassy area near the parking lot.
Based on items found at the scene, he appeared to have been consuming alcohol before his death.
Anyone with information on the possible identification of the man or with any other related information is asked to contact Det. Jason Waldon at (903) 731-8497 or the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254.