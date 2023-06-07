Palestine police investigating after dead man found near Palestine Mall

This investigation is still ongoing and people are urged to call Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254 if they have more information.

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department is investigating the death of a man after his body was found near the Palestine Mall early Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. to the parking lot of the Palestine Mall in the 1900 block of S. Loop 256 regarding a deceased person.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified Black man who declared dead at the scene. He was discovered in a grassy area near the parking lot.

Based on items found at the scene, he appeared to have been consuming alcohol before his death.