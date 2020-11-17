Palestine police investigating shooting that left two in critical condition

Anyone with any information can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254.

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

According to Palestine Police, just after 6 p.m. Monday., officers responded to a reported vehicle accident on M.L.K. Boulevard at Upper Lake Road. Officers arrived and found a white SUV had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Once the occupants of the vehicle were removed from the vehicle, they were both found to have apparent gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were transported to the ER and are in critical condition.

Shortly after the report of the crash, Palestine PD dispatch received a 911 call from a resident reporting hearing gunshots near the 2100 block of M.L.K.

This location was about half a mile from the scene of the crash. The caller reported that after hearing the shots, they witnessed a male subject running away.

“Based on what we know now, this is an isolated incident.” Palestine PD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We do have reason to believe that the suspect was known to the victims.”