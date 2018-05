If you're hoping for human error with your overdue library books, you might be out of luck!

The Palestine Public Library has announced that starting in June, they will be using an automated phone call system to remind their patrons to turn in their checked out books.

According to the city, the system will call people the day before their checked out items are due, leaving message stating that they are due the next day.

Library employees hope that this new phone system

