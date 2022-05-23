x
Palestine ISD teacher killed, students hurt in crash

The teacher and students were coming back from a Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday when their vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine ISD is in mourning after one of their teachers was killed in a crash.

According to the district, Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, was coming back from the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday when he and his passengers were struck by another vehicle.

"The passengers, who are currently undergoing treatment in Dallas, are students in the district," PISD said. "We currently have limited information regarding the accident."

The district said they are extending their condolences to Coach Coyne’s family, friends and students.

Details on the crash are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

