Palestine woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anderson County

The investigation is still ongoing.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Anderson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11:42 p.m troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on US 175, west of Frankston.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pedestrian, identified as Tara Lydy, 26, of Palestine, was walking or standing in the inside westbound lane of US 175 when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene of the crash.

Lydy was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct #3, James Todd.