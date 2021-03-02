Palestine woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on SH 19

The investigation remains ongoing.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Palestine woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:29 p.m., troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of SH 19 and US 287 in Anderson County.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SH 19 and a 2013 Toyota Venza was traveling north on SH 19. As the vehicles approached the intersection with US 287, the Venza, for an as of yet undetermined reason, failed to yield right of way to the Corolla. The Venza turned into the path of the Corolla and struck it on the front left side.

The driver of the Corolla, 87-year-old, Marie Hardin, of Palestine was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler where she later died.

The driver of the Venza, identified as Quincy Beavers Jr., was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with injuries.