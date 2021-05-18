Palestinian Youth Movement, protesters in San Diego demand end to US military funding of Israel

Protesters gathered at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building on Front Street on Tuesday to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

SAN DIEGO — A protest got underway Tuesday afternoon in Downtown San Diego led by the Palestinian Youth Movement's local chapter as part of a global day of action. Protesters gathered at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building on Front Street to demand the U.S. cease military funding of Israel.

The U.S. provides nearly $4 billion in foreign military aid to Israel each year, according to the Palestinian Youth Movement.

"In response to escalating Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and Gaza, Palestinians and their allies are protesting U.S. military funding to Israel that enables this violence and taking to the streets of San Diego to uplift Palestinian demands for justice," Rinad Taha with PYM wrote in an email. "Today, we join protests in over 50 cities across the United States and Canada and an estimated 150 protests around the world."

Demonstrators from the Palestinian Youth Movement in San Diego join thousands of other protesters worldwide: @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/E5Xti4F8Og — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) May 19, 2021

"The direct economic link between our taxes and the Israeli military highlights the complicity of the United States In the ongoing genocide of our people," one protest leader said through a loudspeaker to the hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the federal building downtown.

"I feel empathy for people who are struggling as these people are," said San Diegan Annie O'Brien, who was among the protestors marching through the streets Tuesday.

"It is tragic, especially when there are children and whole families losing their homes and being punished for having done nothing wrong," she told News 8.

The protest in San Diego was endorsed by 12 local, civil and human rights organizations.

As of just before 5 p.m., the protesters were seen marching through the streets of Downtown San Diego.

Hundreds of demonstrators flood the streets of downtown San Diego in solidarity with the Palestinian uprising @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/nGovFE4uM4 — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) May 19, 2021

Since the fighting began last week between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes it says are targeting Hamas’ militant infrastructure, according to reports by the Associated Press, while Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,400 rockets from civilian areas in Gaza at civilian targets in Israel.

Heavy fighting broke out May 10 when Gaza's militant Hamas rulers fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against Israel’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site sacred to Jews and Muslims, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

At least 213 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes since, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,440 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. Hamas and Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed in the fighting, while Israel says the number is at least 160.

In a phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, President Biden 'reiterated his firm support for Israel's right to defend itself', and, for the first time, expressed support for a ceasefire.