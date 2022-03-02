Pam Frederick wins race for Pct. 1 Smith County Commissioner

Frederick will replace Neal Franklin who vacated his seat to run for Smith County Judge and will represent the southwestern portion of the county.

TYLER, Texas — Pam Frederick has won the seat for Pct. 1 Smith County Commissioner.

Frederick defeated opponent Fritz Hager 4,692 votes to 4,121.

Frederick served as Bullard mayor for 12 years, was on the Bullard City Council for eight years and taught in East Texas schools for 29 years.

In a previous interview with CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Frederick said there are many issues within the county she wants to address, including public safety, mental health and roads and bridges.

