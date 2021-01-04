Panda Express coming to north Tyler, Lindale area

The address is set to be 8404 Military Drive in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Another restaurant will be coming to the intersection of US Highway 69 and Interstate 20 in Tyler, creating a neighbor for the new Chick-fil-A in the north Tyler and Lindale area.

The city of Tyler issued a building permit for Panda Express, an American Chinese fast food establishment, on Tuesday in the Independence Park, which is the same area where the Chick-fil-A North Tyler/Lindale is located.

The address is set to be 8404 Military Drive in Tyler. The cost of building the new location is $750,000.