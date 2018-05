Panera Bread in Tyler will be raising or giving 20% of their income, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., to the Salvation Army.

They also do a weekly fundraiser with different groups in the community.

For an order to go towards the Salvation Army, a person must mention the Salvation Army or the fundraiser. The fundraiser is good for dine-in, take-out, drive-through orders.

