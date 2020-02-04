Panola College is offering a financial relief package to assist students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Students who are enrolled in the 2020 spring semester or who are enrolling in May for the summer or fall term are eligible to apply for assistance.

“The Panola College Foundation has voted to establish a fund that will provide one-time payments to students who need help with expenses to complete this semester,” said Jessica Pace, Director of Institutional Advancement. “Awards will range from $100 to $250, with a maximum award of $500.”

Expenses that may be covered by the relief fund include tuition, books and other essential academic expenses; transportation-related to academic needs; food and hygiene items; utilities; medications and other costs related to medical care or safety needs.

“We want to eliminate some of the barriers to success that COVID-19 may have created for our students in their educational journey. The awards may be paid directly to vendors where the expenses are incurred, so students will need to submit supporting documents, such as invoices, receipts, unemployment letters or any documentation that directly applies to their request,” Pace said.

To qualify, the financial hardship must have resulted from COVID-19, the expense must have occurred after April 1, 2020. Students must be enrolled for at least six-semester credits, all other resources must have been considered and found to be insufficient or unavailable, and all questions on the application form must be complete and include supporting documentation. Applications will first be prioritized by students scheduled to graduate in spring 2020. After this initial phase, awards will then focus on high priority areas of studies (nursing, EMS, Health Sciences), students closest to graduation and the most compelling cases.

For more information and a link to the application form visit, Panola College. You may also click the link to make a donation.

