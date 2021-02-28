Panola College raises tuition for 2021-22 school year

PANOLA, Texas — The cost to attend Panola College will go up next year. Trustees voted to raise tuition for the 2021-22 school year at their Monday meeting.
Tuition is being raised $2 per credit hour in-district, $4 out-of-district and $5 for non-residents. That means tuition for one credit hour will be $88 per hour in-district, $153 out-of-district and $195 for non-residents.
In-district students are those living in Panola County. Out-of-district students include students who live within Texas. Non-resident students are students who live out of state or internationally.
President Greg Powell, at the college’s board meeting on Monday, presented information about the average tuition and fees of eight East Texas colleges, as well as statewide average. Powell also discussed the proposed increase with the Student Government Association, which endorsed his recommendation.