Panola College raises tuition for 2021-22 school year

The decision comes at the same time that neighboring Kilgore College announced it would not raise tuition and fees for next year as a direct response to COVID-19.

PANOLA, Texas — The cost to attend Panola College will go up next year. Trustees voted to raise tuition for the 2021-22 school year at their Monday meeting.

Tuition is being raised $2 per credit hour in-district, $4 out-of-district and $5 for non-residents. That means tuition for one credit hour will be $88 per hour in-district, $153 out-of-district and $195 for non-residents.

In-district students are those living in Panola County. Out-of-district students include students who live within Texas. Non-resident students are students who live out of state or internationally.