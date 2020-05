PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A 23rd patient has died in Panola County from COVID-19 complications, according to our partners at the Longview News-Journal.

In all, 197 people have tested positive from COVID-19 in Panola County. Of that number, at least 51 patients have recovered from the disease.

Across East Texas, there have been 115 deaths from COVID-19 complications as cumulative cases near 3,000. There are also more than 1,100 recoveries from the virus across the area.

Below is a full list of COVID-19 stats in East Texas: