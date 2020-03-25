PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County has issued a declaration of local state of disaster Wednesday morning in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The declaration will continue for seven days from March 25 unless continued or renewed by the Panola County Commissioners.

Judge Lee Ann Jones issued the declaration after determining that extraordinary measures need to be taken to mitigate the effects of this public health emergency and to facilitate the efficient, rapid and cooperate response to the emergency.

The declaration authorizes the use of all lawfully-available enforcement tools and activates the county's Emergency Management Plan.

The declaration mirrors the State of Texas Governor's Declaration and Proclamation that Gov. Gregg Abbott issued.

