Gov. Abbott honors fallen Panola County deputy with Star of Texas award

A Star of Texas award was presented to late Panola County sheriff’s deputy Chris Dickerson.

CARTHAGE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Jan. 2020.

Gov. Greg Abbott has presented a Star of Texas award to late Panola County sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson.

The annual awards are given to peace officers, firefighters and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and Texas.

Dickerson was killed in the line of duty Dec. 31, 2019. His wife, Krista, and oldest daughter were on hand during a recent ceremony to receive the award from Abbott.