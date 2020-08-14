Panola County elections administrator, courthouse employee charged with theft

Cheyenne Lampley and Belinda Curry are charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000.

Panola County Elections Administrator Cheyenne Lampley and another staff member at the courthouse, Extension Office Secretary Belinda Curry, have been arrested on theft charges Thursday.

Lampley, 42, of Beckville and Curry, 46, of Carthage are charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000. Curry was also arrested on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument.

Both women were released on bond Thursday, with Lampley's set at $3,000 and Curry's at $6,000.