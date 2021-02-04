Panola County establishes Emergency Operations Center for tornado response/relief for victims

Residents who need help with trees, storm damage, etc. should call 903-263-3653 or email HelpPanola@Gmail.com.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County Judge Lee Ann jones has established an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for response and relief for victims of the March 27 tornadoes.

The center will be based at the Panola County Exposition Center and operated by East Texas based Hand Up Network, according to officials.

An Emergency Contact Line has been established 903-263-3653 or you can e-mail HelpPanola@gmail.com. Residents are encouraged to contact these channels before engaging any help or service provider.

Any resident needing help with trees, storm damage, etc. should reach out using the information provided and assessment teams will be sent out to determine what can be done to help.

Any volunteers or volunteer organizations are asked to go to the Panola County Exposition Center for direction.

All volunteer activities, organizations, etc. throughout the County are being managed at this location by Hand Up Network in coordination with the Panola County Emergency Manager, according to officials.

If anyone approaches you to help and you have concern, please contact this location immediately.

Those wishing to make donations are aske to contact the EOC to determine current needs.