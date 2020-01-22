PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A Carthage man has been convicted of federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Timothy Earl Brown, 38, was found guilty Wednesday of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition following a two-day jury trial.

According to information presented in court, on Oct. 14, 2016, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a rural residence in Panola County for a prowler. Brown was spotted by law enforcement carrying a rifle in a wooded area near the home. Brown ran but was apprehended and also found in possession of a revolver.

Further investigation revealed Brown was a convicted felon and prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Brown was convicted in Panola County in 2000 for theft and for escape, and in 2011 for sexual assault. He also has a prior conviction in the Eastern District of Texas for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2004. Brown was indicted for this incident on June 21, 2018, and charged with federal firearms violations.

According to the attorney's office, Brown faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.