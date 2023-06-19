Panola County issues disaster declaration due to recent severe weather impact

Judge Rodger McLane said he has determined "extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property."

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County has joined other East Texas counties in issuing a disaster declaration after severe storms impacted most of the region late last week.

County Judge Rodger G. McLane signed the declaration Monday morning and cited last Friday's early morning storms that caused widespread damage within Panola County.

McLane said he has determined "extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property."

The state of disaster will continue for a period of seven days unless the Panola County Commissioners Court choose to renew the order.

Also on Monday, Gregg County issued its own disaster declaration because of the severe storm damage.