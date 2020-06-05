PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones has revised Panola County's total COVID-19 case count after finding reporting errors in her data.

Jones says the county has 166 total cases: 14 county residents at Tyson (at least 22 total cases including people who live out of county have been reported at the plant), 29 at Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation, 74 at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center and 49 in the general public.

"Please forgive me for my sporadic postings the last couple of days," Jones said. "Due to reporting errors and lack of certain details, I have spent my weekend and past couple of days pouring over spreadsheets. I now have what I believe to be the correct totals for the COVID-19 virus in Panola County."

