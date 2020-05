PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones again revised her total COVID-19 case tally on Friday, noting some nurses who live in Shelby County and work here were incorrectly listed.

Jones also said she received confirmation of one additional case at Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation, one at Tyson, and three from the general public. Jones said she has not yet received results from this week's drive-thru testing.

Panola County's cumulative total is 159.