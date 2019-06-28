PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A murder trial for a father accused in the death of his 2-year-old son has been set for Oct. 21.

Braylyn David Sheppard is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old in connection with the death of his son Kaisyn in March 2018. Kaisyn’s parents initially told police their son had fallen from a porch, but preliminary results from an autopsy and hospital records “indicate that the number and severity of the injuries, both internal and external, were not consistent with a fall from a porch,” police said at the time.

Prosecutors told 123rd District Judge LeAnn Rafferty on Thursday they expected the trial to take about a week. They are not seeking the death penalty in the case.

