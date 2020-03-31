PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The State Health Department has notified Panola County of its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Tuesday. 

As of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, there are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas.

RELATED: BE PREPARED: What to do if someone in your household gets coronavirus

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Angelina County - 4
  • Bowie County - 9, 1 death
  • Camp County - 1
  • Cass County - 2
  • Cherokee County - 3
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 5
  • Henderson County - 1
  • Harrison County - 1
  • Hopkins County - 1
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 4
  • Panola County - 1
  • Polk County - 1
  • Rusk County - 3
  • Shelby County - 2
  • Smith County - 32, 1 death
  • Upshur County - 2
  • Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Panola Watchman.