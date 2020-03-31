PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The State Health Department has notified Panola County of its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Tuesday.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, there are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas.

RELATED: BE PREPARED: What to do if someone in your household gets coronavirus

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Angelina County - 4

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 1

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Shelby County - 2

Smith County - 32, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Panola Watchman.