PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The State Health Department has notified Panola County of its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Tuesday.
As of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, there are 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Angelina County - 4
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 2
- Cherokee County - 3
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 5
- Henderson County - 1
- Harrison County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 4
- Panola County - 1
- Polk County - 1
- Rusk County - 3
- Shelby County - 2
- Smith County - 32, 1 death
- Upshur County - 2
- Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death
