The Panola County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a missing elderly woman with advanced stages of dementia.

According to the PCSO, on Monday evening around 11 p.m., deputies received a call reporting an elderly female who had wandered off from her residence on County Road 158 in the Longbranch area and had not been seen for about 3 hours.

PCSO says 72-year-old Bettie Kemp Smith was last seen wearing white pants, black and white tennis shoes, and a possible pastel colored shirt. Smith is 5'8" and weighs about 110 pounds.

Smith is reported to have advanced stages of dementia and has walked away from her residence on previous occasions, but was always located a short time later.

A search of the immediate area was conduct, with Texas DPS helicopter out of Garland assisting. A K-9 team from TDCJ is currently conducting a search of the area.

PCSO asks all residents to check their unlocked vehicles and buildings as Smith is known to hide when she walks away from her home.

Anyone with information may contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.