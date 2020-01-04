PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County has been notified of a third confirmed COVID-19 case, Judge LeeAnn Jones said Wednesday morning.

No other details were immediately known.

The confirmation comes a day after the county’s first two positive cases were confirmed.

As of Wednesday, April 1, at 9 a.m., there are 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 5

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 6

Harrison County - 3

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 3

Polk County - 4

Rusk County - 4

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 37, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

