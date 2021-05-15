Panola County remembers fallen officers, swears-in new sheriff

Captain Sarah Fields was sworn in as Panola County Sheriff by Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones in front of the courthouse.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County honored fallen officers around the nation Friday morning at the 2021 Peace Officers Memorial before newly-appointed Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields was sworn into office.

May 15 was designated Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 by a proclamation signed by President John F. Kennedy, Sheriff Kevin Lake said, and since then there have been activities that followed throughout the week of May 15 to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Immediately following the memorial, Captain Sarah Fields was sworn in as Panola County Sheriff by Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones in front of the courthouse. Fields succeeds Lake, who officially retired Friday.

“There are many qualities needed to be an effective sheriff, the first and most important is being a good leader,” Jones said “To be a good leader you have to be a good communicator. Positive communication with deputies, support services, the county commissioners, local police, fire services and the citizens are all equally critical. I believe Captain Fields has these traits, and it's my distinct honor to swear her in as sheriff of Panola County.”