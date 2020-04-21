PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Judge Jones received another positive COVID case after this story was first published, so we have updated the numbers in this story to reflect that.

A fifth death from COVID-19 has been recorded, and there are 41 active cases in Panola County, Judge LeeAnn Jones reported Tuesday morning.

Jones said the number of recoveries increased to three, and five tests are pending.

In relaying an update given to all county judges from Jim Allison, Jones said Monday that the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed COVID cases increase by 25 percent, with deaths increasing 50 percent, since Monday of last week.

