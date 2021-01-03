MISSING: Panola County Sheriff asks for help locating 32-year-old woman

Rachel Ann Wallace’s silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was found abandoned in Panola County, and her family has been unable to contact her.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office and the Southaven Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Rachael Ann Wallace of Southaven, Mississippi was reported missing on February 26, 2021. Friends and family have been unable to locate her.

On February 27, 2021, Wallace’s silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was found abandoned in Panola County, TX. Family posted that her phone last pinged in Shreveport, LA on Friday night.