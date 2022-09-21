Panola County Sheriff's Office search for identity of human skeletal remains found near Sabine River

The sheriff's office said work crew discovered the remains in a wooded area near the Sabine River on July 27.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is seeking to determine the identity of skeletal human remains found in Panola County near the Sabine River over the summer.

The sheriff's office said work crew discovered the remains in a wooded area near the Sabine River on July 27. Investigators later determined it was a human skull. The exact location has not been released to ensure security.

After submitting the remains to an anthropological lab just days after they were recovered, the initial attempts were deemed inconclusive.

A DNA extraction was performed with a hope that further testing would lead to identifying who the person was.

"Investigators anticipate that testing will be completed sometime in the months ahead as there is a large amount of cases that the lab is working on at this time," the sheriff's office said.

In July, the sheriff's office said there were no apparent signs of criminal activity located at the scene, and investigators believe the remains have been in the area for some time.