Panola County Sheriff's Office reminds public to be aware of auto theft after 2 trucks stolen, located overnight

Two trucks were stolen from homes early Friday morning in Panola County.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be careful after two trucks were stolen from residents' driveways early Friday morning.

Officials said a man reported his company truck was stolen from County Road 490 in the Wildwoods subdivision around 2:20 a.m. and when a deputy responded, the officer saw the truck on County Road 105. When the deputy turned on his lights, the truck fled from the scene.

Two deputies pursued the truck going down County Road 106 and onto County Road 1061. The driver left the roadway and crashed through a series of gates and fences. The deputies lost sight of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Ten minutes before 3 a.m., dispatch received a call from the original caller's supervisor saying his own work truck was taken from his house on County Road 105, and the sheriff's office later found that vehicle abandoned on County Road 108, officials said.

Around 6:30 a.m., the original truck was found in a wooded area off County Road 105. Investigators were notified and both trucks were reviewed for evidence, according to the sheriff's office.