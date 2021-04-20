Panola County Sheriff's Office saves 13-year-old who was swept away in running water while riding 4-wheeler

"The 13-year-old remained calm and was able to give dispatch good directions," said the PCSO

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 2019.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office rescued a 13-year-old over the weekend after the child got swept away while riding a four-wheeler.

According to the PCSO, on Saturday, April 17, around 7:20 p.m., dispatch received a call from a teen who had been riding an ATV and was swept into a ditch by water running over the roadway.

"The 13-year-old remained calm and was able to give dispatch good directions," said the PCSO

Deputies Quade Davis and Jason Gradberg responded to the area and found the juvenile approximately 100-150 yards off the roadway.

Deputy Davis went into the water and was able to get the teen back to dry land safely.