Panola County Sheriff's Office saves 13-year-old who was swept away in running water while riding 4-wheeler

The Panola County Sheriff's Office rescued a 13-year-old over the weekend after the child got swept away while riding a four-wheeler.
According to the PCSO, on Saturday, April 17, around 7:20 p.m., dispatch received a call from a teen who had been riding an ATV and was swept into a ditch by water running over the roadway.
"The 13-year-old remained calm and was able to give dispatch good directions," said the PCSO
Deputies Quade Davis and Jason Gradberg responded to the area and found the juvenile approximately 100-150 yards off the roadway.
Deputy Davis went into the water and was able to get the teen back to dry land safely.
"This could have ended a lot different, but with the juvenile remaining calm - giving good directions to the location, dispatchers Staci Benedetti and Katlyn Gillie getting all the information and sending Deputies Quade Davis and Jason Gradberg to find the juvenile, this call ended with positive result," the PCSO said in a statement.