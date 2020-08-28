Parade marks Carthage woman’s 104th birthday

Sirens, honks and shouts of love could be heard around the block of Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, as well-wishers gathered to celebrate Everlyn Calloway Taylor’s 104th birthday.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant a traditional birthday celebration was out of the question, so organizers instead planned a loud and fun birthday parade to mark Taylor’s milestone and keep residents safe and healthy.

Taylor was born in Panola County on Aug. 26, 1916 to Matthew and Alice Calloway. She is the granddaughter of William Albert and Vicie Calloway and the great-granddaughter of Andrew and Mary Calloway. She is a fourth-generation Panola County native, as her great-grandfather Andrew settled in Panola in 1860. Taylor was wife to the late Elzie Taylor and is mother to Leon Taylor. She has six grandchildren.