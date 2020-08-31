x
Parental consent would be required for mass Longview ISD COVID-19 testing

Credit: Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — If Longview ISD secures a partnership with a company to begin mass, weekly COVID-19 testing at all its campuses, students would not be tested without parental consent.

On Wednesday, the school board approved allowing Superintendent James Wilcox to explore the possibility of bringing testing to campuses in a partnership with US MedTest, a company in the Dallas area.

District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said Friday that children would not be screened without approval from parents, and planning is still in the early stages.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

