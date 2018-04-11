TYLER — The Tyler Soccer Association has 250 teams that play for eight weeks in the fall at Lindsey Park. With the wettest October in Tyler, the association had to cancel many of those games.

"About 130 games a Saturday, so when we lose five weekends it adds up quick," said TSA 2nd Vice President Kyle D'Spain. "So nobody's happy about it."

The season was supposed to end this weekend, but because of the rain earlier this week, some of the fields were shut down.

"All of our full size fields except one were shut down," D'Spain explained.

While many parents are upset, D'Spain said the TSA has no control over whether the games are canceled or not.

"All we do is schedule the games for people to play," D'Spain said. "The city owns the fields, maintains them and tells us what we can and cannot do."

The TSA is working to reschedule games before the end of season tournament next weekend.

"So we're trying," D'Spain said. "Work with us. Work with the city. Talk to the city if you think they're playable and let's all work together."

