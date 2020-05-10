Parents of deceased Tyler 3-year-old charged with capital murder

Courtnie Williams, 30, and Manuel Williams, 39, were both indicted on the charge of capital murder of a person under 10-years-old on Sept. 24.

TYLER, Texas — Two Tyler parents accused of using their hands and a belt to beat their 3-year-old daughter have been formally charged with capital murder in connection with the child's death.

Courtnie Williams, 30, and Manuel Williams, 39, were both indicted on the charge of capital murder of a person under 10-years-old on Sept. 24 in the 241st District Court by a Smith County grand jury.

The child, Kodie Williams, was pronounced dead at the hospital July 15 after emergency personnel found her unresponsive at the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler and tried to revive her.