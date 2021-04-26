Parents of East Texas toddler hope he wakes up from coma

The family of the child said he fell in a hot tub near the pool area around 1 p.m. Sunday while his father was getting a bottle and his infant son.

KILGORE, Texas — A 2-year-old child is in a coma fighting for his life after he nearly drowned in a hot tub at a Kilgore hotel on Sunday.

The family of the child, Luke Wayne Killough, said he fell in the hot tub near the pool area around 1 p.m. Sunday while his father, Scott Killough, was getting a bottle and his infant son, Gabriel.

The mother, Dominique Killough, who was working at the time, told the Tyler Morning Telegraph her daughter, Tabitha Killough, 4, put on her goggles and went in the hot tub to try and save her brother, but he was too heavy to pull out of the water. She went and got her father who called 911.