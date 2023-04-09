Parents who lost child in drunk driving accident speaking out, in hopes that their message will save a life

Charles Trammell III was hit and killed by a drunk driver, while changing a friend's tire.

SAN ANTONIO — On August 31, Charles Trammell III would have celebrated his 22nd birthday. The O'Connor High School graduate and Texas Wesleyan University student died last year, after he was hit and killed in Fort Worth, changing a friend's tire.

"We brought him up at an early age to serve not knowing that he was actually going to die trying to serve someone else, changing a tire," said Charles Trammell Jr.

Trammell was near a bridge when he was hit, the impact of the accident knocked him off the road, and he fell more than 60 feet. This Labor Day, Trammell's parents want people to hear his story, in hopes that it will save a life. They say their message is simple... be responsible.

"Don't make your temporary decision, it can affect not only their life but other peoples life forever, permanently. So if you go out and drink, drink responsibly and if you want to indulge in alcohol, call an Uber," said Trammell Jr.

Tammell's mother Shenica says it's because of the actions of a drunk driver that he is no longer here. She tells us it's been hard, but she takes solace in these words.

"My grace is sufficient, in your weakness, I am made strong," said Shenica Trammell.

