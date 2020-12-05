TYLER, Texas — A staff member at Park Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stephanie Ward, director of digital marketing for Stonegate Senior Living which runs the facility, confirmed the results to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in an e-mail on Monday.

“One staff member tested positive,” Ward said. “Since noticing COVID-19 signs and symptoms, that staff member has been quarantined outside of the facility and will remain quarantined until two negative test results are received.”

